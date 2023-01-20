 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Logan High School students of the month for December

Here are the winners of student of the month for December for Logan High School:

Freshmen

  • Jackson Lee, child of Jason and Cathy Lee
  • Gretchen Osmundson, child of Todd Osmundson and Angela Imhoff

Sophomores

  • Camille Johnson, child of Eric Johnson and Magdalen Kellogg
  • Sunshine Bott-Sprain, child of Joel Bott and Molly Sprain

Juniors

  • Dylan Lee, child of Thong Lee and Shally Vue
  • Jaishana Booker, child of Jasmine Green

Seniors

  • Broady Waldenberger, child of Todd and Kelly Waldenberger

La Crossroads

Rayana Santos, child of Jose Santos and Sarah Stevens

Waldenberger
Johnson
Lee
Osmundson
Lee
Booker
Santos
Bott-Sprain
