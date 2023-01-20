Logan High School students of the month for December

Here are the winners of student of the month for December for Logan High School:
- Jackson Lee, child of Jason and Cathy Lee
- Gretchen Osmundson, child of Todd Osmundson and Angela Imhoff
- Camille Johnson, child of Eric Johnson and Magdalen Kellogg
- Sunshine Bott-Sprain, child of Joel Bott and Molly Sprain
- Dylan Lee, child of Thong Lee and Shally Vue
- Jaishana Booker, child of Jasmine Green
- Broady Waldenberger, child of Todd and Kelly Waldenberger
La Crossroads
Rayana Santos, child of Jose Santos and Sarah Stevens
