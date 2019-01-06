Logan High School students of the month for December:
Ninth grade
- Elsa Hirsch, daughter of Matt and Michelle Hirsch
- Karlena Koblitz, daughter of Mark and Lori Koblitz
10th grade
- Tracy Bye, son of James and Jamie Bye
- Anika Nystrom, daughter of Lonnie and Kristi Nystrom
11th grade
- Boy Yang, son of Wacha Yang and Kaying Xiong
- Clara Harter, daughter of Robert and Kelly Harter
12th grade
- Benjamin Fowler, son of Ann Herzog and Brad Fowler
- Sterling Roper, son of Kyle and Tonya Roper
Lacrossroads
- Evan Simpson, son of Nathan and Stephanie Stewart and Matthew and Angela Simpson
- Adrien Rhodes, son of Debbie Rhodes and Scott Rhodes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.