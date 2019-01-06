Try 1 month for 99¢

Logan High School students of the month for December:

Ninth grade

  • Elsa Hirsch, daughter of Matt and Michelle Hirsch
  • Karlena Koblitz, daughter of Mark and Lori Koblitz

10th grade

  • Tracy Bye, son of James and Jamie Bye
  • Anika Nystrom, daughter of Lonnie and Kristi Nystrom

11th grade

  • Boy Yang, son of Wacha Yang and Kaying Xiong
  • Clara Harter, daughter of Robert and Kelly Harter

12th grade

  • Benjamin Fowler, son of Ann Herzog and Brad Fowler
  • Sterling Roper, son of Kyle and Tonya Roper

Lacrossroads

  • Evan Simpson, son of Nathan and Stephanie Stewart and Matthew and Angela Simpson
  • Adrien Rhodes, son of Debbie Rhodes and Scott Rhodes

