Here are the winners of student of the month for January for Logan High School:
- Benjamin Wood, child of Kimberly Clemmerson
- Sao Thao, child of Pa Kou Yand and Xai Thao
- Elsa Kryzch, child of Joshua and Allison Krzych
- Dev Patel, child of Dineshbhai Patel
- Cadin Peterson, child of Ryan and Katherine Anderson
- Isaac Trohkimoinen, child of Jeff and Kristin Trohkimoinen
- Rebecca Ihrke, child of Chad and Christy Ihrke
- Autum McElroy, child of Ashley McElroy
