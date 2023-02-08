Here are the winners of student of the month for January for Logan High School:
- Jaliah Patterson, child of Terrance Patterson and Rebecca Dewittee
- Ava Howard, child of Clinton and Shannon Howard
- Ryan Stanfield, child of Robert and Holly Stanfield
- Violet Nelson, child of Paul Nelson and Opal Tulpo
- Kasey Leisso, child of Allen and MIchelle Leisso
- Savannah Leitner- Child of Marissa MIles
- Lydia Voss, child of Russell and Margaret Voss
LaCrossroadsAlexander Kubash, child of Denise Janka
