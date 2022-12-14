Logan High School students of the month for November

Here are the winners of Student of the Month for November for Logan High School!
- Evelyn Mueller, child of Derek and Regan Mueller
- Alexis Sprawls, child of Nichole Garber
- Madison Misch, child of Jamie and Rebecca Misch
- Jasper Moesch, child of Mark and Amber Moesch
- Shelfali Ramakrishnan, child of Ranjith Ramakrishnan and Mira Pasricha
- Darien Washington, child of Vicki Washington and Demarius Washington
- McKenzie Kim, child of David and Laura Kim
- Unity Vang, child of Lindsey Williams and Cheng Vang
La Crossroads
- Jayden Halverson, child of Lacy Clark
- Nicolas Salgado, child of Ruth Lopez and Nicolas Salgado
