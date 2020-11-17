Logan High School students of the month for October
Freshmen
Tayah Goodman, child of Ricky and Bobbi Jo Goodman
Johnny Leaver, child of Erik and Katie Leaver
Sophomores
MaryAnn Anibas, child of Nathan and Pamela Anibas
Anthony Lewis, child of Mark and Pam Gill
Junior
John Herath, child of John and Sarah Herath
Sydney Roswall, child of Dominic and Kam,Lin Roswall
Seniors
Joe Brenner, child of Ron Brenner & Holly Brenner
Winnie Hilker, child of Gregg and Lisa Hilker
LaCrossRoads
Rayana Santos, child of Jose Manuel Santos & Sarah Stevens
Michael Stewart, child of Kalean Erickson & Joseph Stewart (No picture available)
