Logan High School students of the month for October
Logan High School students of the month for October

Logan High School students of the month for October

Freshmen

Tayah Goodman, child of Ricky and Bobbi Jo Goodman

Johnny Leaver, child of Erik and Katie Leaver

Sophomores

MaryAnn Anibas, child of Nathan and Pamela Anibas

Anthony Lewis, child of Mark and Pam Gill

Junior

John Herath, child of John and Sarah Herath

Sydney Roswall, child of Dominic and Kam,Lin Roswall

Seniors

Joe Brenner, child of Ron Brenner & Holly Brenner

Winnie Hilker, child of Gregg and Lisa Hilker

LaCrossRoads

Rayana Santos, child of Jose Manuel Santos & Sarah Stevens

Michael Stewart, child of Kalean Erickson & Joseph Stewart (No picture available)

