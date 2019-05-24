Try 3 months for $3

The Logan Northside Neighborhood Association held its annual spring cleanup May 18.

We would like to thank the groups that made it a great success, including the La Crosse County Solid Waste Department, Midwest Roll Off, Trinity Lutheran Church, Brian Hanson Metal Recycling and the many people who worked and made donations.

This is just one of the many projects we are doing to doing to help improve and revitalize the neighborhood.

To find out more our group, our meetings are 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at Trinity Lutheran, 1010 Sill St., or look us up on Facebook.

Ralph Geary, Tamra Dickinson, Shirley Besl, La Crosse

Ralph Geary is chair of the Logan Northside Neighborhood Association, Tamra Dickinson is secretary and Shirley Besl is treasurer.

