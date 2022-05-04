Logan to host Food Truck Friday

Logan Middle School's Consumer and Technical Education (CTE) team is bringing back its incredibly popular Food Truck Friday community fundraiser.

Some of La Crosse’s finest food trucks (Apothik, Fathead Steve’s, Monkey Business and Iced Cold Refreshments) will prepare and sell lunch to the community Friday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Logan Middle School parking lot at 1450 Avon St. They’ll be joined this year by the ever-so-popular Cupcake Artistry for all sweet treat needs.

Portions of the proceeds from the event will be used by the school’s CTE department for industry-related field trips, speakers and student experiences.

Food Truck Friday is also being rolled into classroom lessons with students having the opportunity to tour the food trucks and spend time with the owners to ask questions about this unique career choice. The students will also create their own (cardboard) food trucks and business plans at school.

