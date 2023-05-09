A logger was found deceased Thursday late morning after being struck by falling tree.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday to a logging accident at N30588 Quarne Road in Blair. It was determined the victim, whose name, age, and place of residence have not yet been released, died from injuries sustained when a tree fell on them.
Assisting at the scene were the Blair Police Department, Blair-Preston Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance and the Trempealeau County Coroner.