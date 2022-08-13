Loggers pitchers surprise Mayo patient with team swag

Since the La Crosse Loggers team played their first game nearly two decades ago, Kevin Pavek has been a loyal fan, working the stadium's concession stand in high school and cheering from the stands at many a game.

But with the season almost finished, and six weeks into a hospital stay at Mayo Clinic Health System, Pavek has been missing the action on the field, and growing bored and blue cooped up in his room. While Pavek, who has cerebral palsy and needed rehabilitation services, is medically ready to be discharged, he is waiting for a spot at a facility where he can transition to his next level of care.

"I'm not getting as many visitors," Pavek says. "I'm usually 'Mr. Go, go, go' so its been really difficult."

Cammie Jaekel, CNS at Mayo, has long hosted Loggers players and recognized Pavek from the games. She saw how the extended hospital stay was affecting Pavek's emotional health.

"He's just been struggling and needed some cheering up," Jaekel says.

Jaekel set Pavek up with an iPad, showing him how to stream and watch the games for free. Pavek was delighted to be able to keep up with the games from his room, but Jaekel wanted to do more.

"I got to thinking 'We should decorate his room,'" she says.

Jaekel reached out to Chris Goodell, president of the Loggers, who arranged for two players to stop by Pavek's room Friday afternoon, bringing bobbleheads, a team poster, and t-shirt with them. While due on the field soon, Jaekel says pitchers Ricky Reeth of Notre Dame and Jared Bruno of Stanford happily stayed to chat with Pavek.

"He was so sweet," Jaekel says of Pavek. "He sad, 'This has really brightened my day, guys.'"

For Pavek, it was just the boost he needed.

"It means a lot," Pavek says. "You know, I've been here quite a while and I feel like I've been missing out on life, stuck in the hospital. It really means a lot."