Long term care facilities able to relax visitation guidelines as COVID cases drop, vaccinations increase

Under the revised guidance -- the newest in around six months -- facilities may now allow indoor visitation at all times, regardless if the resident and/or visitor is vaccinated. If possible, meeting outdoors and distancing is preferrable.

There are caveats to the most recent guidelines, with restrictions to be reinstated for unvaccinated residents if the local COVID-19 positivity rate is greater than 10 and fewer than 70% of residents in the facility have received both doses; for residents positive for COVID-19, even if vaccinated, until the isolation period has ceased; and those in quarantine, regardless of vaccination status, until the quarantine period is over.

"It's a really safe and responsible visitation policy that truly does allow for people to see each other and be together face to face for the first time in a year (for some)," Cogbill says. "It is really good news...a real sign that this pandemic is slowly coming to an end and our very vulnerable residents in these facilities, who have been under lockdown for a year, are starting to see freedom again and the freedom to see loved ones."

The new guidance, developed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also allows for compassionate care visits even if one of the three caveats are present.