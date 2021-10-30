Longfellow students create Halloween costumes for Mayo newborns

Hospitals often receive donations of knit booties or caps for newly delivered babies, but this fall local tiny tots were the recipients of handmade Halloween costumes, dressed up as petite sweets, bitty burgers and smiling suns.

The costumes, crafted by Longfellow Middle School students and staff, were donated to Mayo Clinic Health System for infants born this month in the Special Care Nursery. The first recipients were fraternal twins Cashton and Cole Jones, born on Oct. 15. The two were outfitted as a pumpkin and a ghost.

"We know the importance of joy here at Mayo Clinic and this has been a great opportunity to spread that joy to our patients and families," says Karizma Maxon, R.N. nurse manager of the Family Birthplace at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "This is a huge part in creating a safe, amazing and memorable experience for our families."

The holiday outfits were a first year project for the over 30 students in Megan Zellner's 8th grade "teams by design" family and consumer science class. Inspired by similar projects on social media, the students spent four class periods creating 40 baby costumes, with many of the materials donated by community members.

"The kids were looking for ways to come up with things to do to help others," says Zellner. "We looked at some ideas and came up with this. The kids loved the idea."

The costume designs, which ranged from Tootsie Rolls to UPS drivers, were chosen by the students, who worked individually or in small groups.

"It was neat to see all the different personalities show when making these outfits," Zellner says. "Some even made the comment that the outfits related to them in one way or another. Some had worn outfits similar to when they themselves were little, or they picked costumes that related to them in their own experiences."

For the babies bestowed with the whimsical wears, and their parents, it is a sweet treat that will last much longer than candy.

