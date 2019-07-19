The Rev. Timothy R. Ashley retired as minister of First Baptist Church of La Crosse on May 13, 2019.
The date was exactly 16 years after arriving back in the United States, having taught for 21 years before that at Acadia University’s Faculty of Theology in Wolfville, Nova Scotia, Canada. Ashley and his wife, the Rev. Maxine Ashley, were also administrators at Acadia.
He received his B.A. in English literature from Sioux Falls College in South Dakota, his M.A. degree in Hebrew and Old Testament (with honours) from the American Baptist Seminary of the West, Covina, California, and his Ph.D. degree in Hebrew and oriental languages from St. Mary’s College at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
In 2005, while serving as the minister of First Baptist Church of La Crosse, Dr. Ashley was also one of the founders and the first director of the Wisconsin site of Central Baptist Theological Seminary (based in Shawnee, Kansas). He also taught biblical studies on Fridays and Saturdays at the site in Elm Grove, Wisconsin. The site served a number of Baptist and other denominations and ethnicities of students, many of whom would not otherwise have received an accredited theological education. In addition to his pastoral and teaching duties, Dr. Ashley managed to get the Elm Grove site fully accredited to offer an entire master’s degree curriculum in four years. In the 11 years he and his wife taught in the seminary, they drove 2⅔ times the earth’s circumference traveling between La Crosse and Elm Grove. They retired from this work in 2016.
At First Baptist, Dr. Ashley led the congregation in restructuring itself to better accomplish its mission. This enabled them to reach out to other bodies such as Lutheran Social Services and Catholic Charities when the need for a winter warming center for the homeless became clear.
First Baptist housed the warming center for four years until it outgrew the available space at the church and was able to move into its own facility. Since the Warming Center moved out of the space in the church building,
First Baptist has been host to Centro Latino, a ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and others. In addition, Dr. Ashley oversaw a relationship with the Free Legal Clinic, which was established in First Baptist by the La Crosse Bar Association. This venture continues each month.
Another collaboration has been wide-ranging cooperation with New Horizons Women’s Shelter (the church’s next door neighbor). For a number of years the church also cooperated with the La Crosse YWCA in its Teen Bridges program to teach healthy life skills to young teenage girls.
Dr. Ashley’s ecumenical work was recognized in 2016 when he was a co-recipient of the Iverson Freking Ecumenical Recognition Award presented by the Bethany/St. Joseph Corporation.
In retirement, Dr. Ashley has, once again, put on his “academic hat” and is writing scholarly books for publication. He has supplied the study notes for a new Study Bible published by Baylor University Press (to be published in August). He is also writing a revised edition of a Biblical commentary on the Book of Numbers in the Old Testament that he first published 25 years ago (and is still in print), published in the New International Commentary on the Old Testament. He and his wife plan to remain active in church life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.