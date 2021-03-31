Longtime La Crosse resident and Mayo physician Paul Molling praises community response to pandemic

Dr. Paul Molling has lived in La Crosse nearly all his life and practiced medicine for over two decades, but the coronavirus brought him new perspectives on both the community and the career that he loves.
Over the past 12 months, Molling has seen and experienced the distress and turmoil, but also the sense of camaraderie and compassion in the Coulee Region, and it was together, he says, that we have been able to turn the tides on the pandemic and move toward a place of hope.
Molling, born and raised in La Crosse and a physician at Mayo Clinic Health System, recalls "we were all scared when we had this unknown entity coming at us called COVID -- nobody truly understood it." Not much was yet known about the virus, but quite evident was its highly contagious, rapidly spreading nature.
"I think we put measures in place very quickly to mitigate as much as we possibly could -- getting set up for the testing very promptly within that first week of the breakout here in our local region," Molling says. Utilizing testing, social distancing and masking, case rates stayed relatively low until the start of the school year, when the numbers rose swiftly through the fall and early winter.
"It was very concerning what would happen to our hospitals, and we went into crisis mode," Molling says. "And everybody did a fantastic job here locally and within our hospitals to help quell that and care for our patients."
Hospitals, including Mayo, began to see success in treating patients with medications and helping prevent COVID patients from needing hospitalization by using monoclonal antibody infusions. Healthcare workers were feeling the fatigue of long hours in PPE and stressful shifts, but showed fortitude, Molling says, buoyed by the support of the community.
"This is a very special special community and everybody looks out for each other. People were stepping up, saying 'Hey, what can we do to what can we help?' Everybody wanted to be part of the solution and that is powerful," Molling says. Donations of food, words of encouragement -- "They were so appreciated. We are very, very fortunate."
Having the extra guidance from Mayo Clinic in Rochester helped Mayo's local sites work through the pandemic, Molling says, who notes "the responsiveness of Mayo Clinic nationwide has been so impressive, and to be able to have the world's experts at your fingertips and helping solve these problems was unbelievable -- just a phone call away."
Just as Mayo, Gundersen Health System and the La Crosse County Health Department moved quickly to organize and offer testing, when the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in December sites were swiftly set up. Though they were physically and mentally drained from the pandemic, the vaccine rollout underscored the dedication of local healthcare workers, and the emergence of the safe and effective shots put "a spring in their step."
"Everybody's chipped in -- volunteers stepped up when we opened the vaccine site. We had nurses calling us asking 'Can I come help? I want to be part of the solution,'" Molling says. "People were tired but they're resilient and now it's hope and optimism...people are smiling, people are happy, supportive and very thankful."
Community members as a whole are feeling a sense of relief as more and more individuals become inoculated and herd immunity moves towards a reality. With over 70% of the population needing to be vaccinated to reach that status, Molling emphasizes masking, distancing and sanitation must continue, and there may be case peaks, though less extreme, along the way.
"We'll see little pockets of breakouts here and there, and we just need to be able to act on it quickly," Molling says.
Molling hopes handshakes and hugs will safely resume in time, but says it would serve us well if some of the precautions that have become common practice during the pandemic continue indefinitely. Flu cases have remained low during the coronavirus crisis, proving the effectiveness of distancing, hand hygiene and masking in preventing viral spread. Adults, while previously prone to powering through illness to go to work, should continue to stay home if they are ill, and children too should not be in school if they cold or flu like symptoms.
"We've become a society of not protecting each other, oftentimes being out in the community when we're not feeling well," Molling says. "This new focus and attention on how we take care of ourselves and how we protect each other -- I think that will be something to be learned from the pandemic."
While not yet safe to toss the masks aside and bring the masses together, a return to parties and vacation flights seems not too far off.
Molling is looking forward to travel and spending Christmas with his extended clan, the tradition of some four dozen family members coming together for the holiday put on pause last year.
Says Molling, "I miss those gatherings," but, he iterates, "We're coming to the light at the end of the tunnel."
