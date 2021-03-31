Longtime La Crosse resident and Mayo physician Paul Molling praises community response to pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Everybody's chipped in -- volunteers stepped up when we opened the vaccine site. We had nurses calling us asking 'Can I come help? I want to be part of the solution,'" Molling says. "People were tired but they're resilient and now it's hope and optimism...people are smiling, people are happy, supportive and very thankful."

Community members as a whole are feeling a sense of relief as more and more individuals become inoculated and herd immunity moves towards a reality. With over 70% of the population needing to be vaccinated to reach that status, Molling emphasizes masking, distancing and sanitation must continue, and there may be case peaks, though less extreme, along the way.

"We'll see little pockets of breakouts here and there, and we just need to be able to act on it quickly," Molling says.

Molling hopes handshakes and hugs will safely resume in time, but says it would serve us well if some of the precautions that have become common practice during the pandemic continue indefinitely. Flu cases have remained low during the coronavirus crisis, proving the effectiveness of distancing, hand hygiene and masking in preventing viral spread. Adults, while previously prone to powering through illness to go to work, should continue to stay home if they are ill, and children too should not be in school if they cold or flu like symptoms.