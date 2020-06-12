Longtime newspaper publisher, former Galesville mayor, dies
Longtime newspaper publisher, former Galesville mayor, dies

John Graf

Brian and Terrie Knox chat with John and Lois Graf during a 2016 meting in Eagle River, Wis.

 Julia Hunter photo

GALESVILLE — John Phillipp Graf, the second-longest serving publisher of the Galesville Republican, died June 5 at his home. He was 69.

Newspapering was Graf’s career, working as a reporter, photographer, typesetter, proofreader and graphic designer.

Graf purchased the Galesville Republican weekly newspaper in 1985. He served as owner and publisher for 25 years,

He sold the newspaper in 2011 to News Publishing Co., which merged it with the Whitehall Times and Arcadia News-Leader to form the Trempealeau County Times.

After retirement, Graf served six years as Galesville’s mayor.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Coulee Life Church in Onalaska. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19.

