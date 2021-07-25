Looking for super Packers, Badgers fans: Is that you?

Ready for some football?

Now that basketball season is over, you just may be. And that means getting ready for a full season with filled stadiums and tailgates all around.

At least it appears that way now. And to get all of us ready for the season, the River Valley Media Group wants to hear from and recognize some of the biggest local fans of each team.

Call them crazy fans if you will. Maybe that describes you when it comes to the Packers and Badgers. Or maybe it better fits a family member or friend.

We’d like to hear from the crazy fans. Send us a note about your fandom, and include photos and video. Is your deck a Packers den? Is your tailgate the best in Madison? Is your game day gear second to none?

Tell us, show us, and we’ll share with our readers.

Send your nomination for super Packers or Badgers fan to news@lacrossetribune.com. Include contact information and photos and video if you’d like.

