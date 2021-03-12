Looking forward to volunteering, attending meetings again

So far, I'm COVID free. I've been very careful following the rules. I am pleased to announce I am getting my shots at HyVee. I was very concerned I'd have to wait. Supplies are tight.
Early on, I had two COVID-19 tests. Both negative! So for me the challenge was not being able to go to closed down places, i.e. library, City Hall, and the Senior Center.
Being an active volunteer I couldn't work at Dakota Gathering and Trinona, enjoy St. Martin's chicken que, attend open house at Winona County History Center or help Habitat on home building. In person club and church meetings were also cancelled and I miss them. Finally, my family could not visit due to COVID.
David Girod
Winona
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
In this Series
COVID-19: A year later, readers look back at impact of pandemic on their lives
-
COVID-19 one year later: Readers look back at the impact the pandemic has had on their lives
-
Updated
After family vacation, everything changed
-
A wedding, after all ,
- 10 updates