Looking forward to volunteering, attending meetings again

So far, I'm COVID free. I've been very careful following the rules. I am pleased to announce I am getting my shots at HyVee. I was very concerned I'd have to wait. Supplies are tight.

Early on, I had two COVID-19 tests. Both negative! So for me the challenge was not being able to go to closed down places, i.e. library, City Hall, and the Senior Center.

Being an active volunteer I couldn't work at Dakota Gathering and Trinona, enjoy St. Martin's chicken que, attend open house at Winona County History Center or help Habitat on home building. In person club and church meetings were also cancelled and I miss them. Finally, my family could not visit due to COVID.

David Girod

Winona

