Looking forward to volunteering, attending meetings again
Looking forward to volunteering, attending meetings again

From the COVID-19: A year later, readers look back at impact of pandemic on their lives series
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

So far, I'm COVID free. I've been very careful following the rules. I am pleased to announce I am getting my shots at HyVee. I was very concerned I'd have to wait. Supplies are tight.

Early on, I had two COVID-19 tests. Both negative! So for me the challenge was not being able to go to closed down places, i.e. library, City Hall, and the Senior Center.

Being an active volunteer I couldn't work at Dakota Gathering and Trinona, enjoy St. Martin's chicken que, attend open house at Winona County History Center or help Habitat on home building. In person club and church meetings were also cancelled and I miss them. Finally, my family could not visit due to COVID.

David Girod

Winona

