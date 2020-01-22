You are the owner of this article.
'Lost Voices of Mariel' panel to be held at MCLHR
A public history presentation on the “Lost Voices of Mariel” will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Monroe County Local History Room, 200 Main St., Sparta.

The presentation will center on the 14,000 Cuban refugees who arrived at Ft. McCoy in 1980 from the Mariel Boatlift. Panelists will share the stories of the refugees in this first of four “History-Live” public programs at the Monroe County Local History Room. This event is sponsored by Park Bank.

For more information, visit facebook.com/mclhr.

