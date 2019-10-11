The Riverland Chapter of the American Guild of Organists recently hosted Michael Burkhardt for workshops and a performance.
Burkhardt is a Wisconsin native who is internationally known for his innovative and inspiring hymn festivals and for his creative work with children.
Burkhardt led area church musicians for intensive workshops and rehearsal on Oct. 5, hosted by English Lutheran Church, and for a hymn festival using a community choir on Oct. 6, hosted by Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
The Riverland Chapter thanks our host churches for their hospitality. We also thank the La Crosse Tribune and the many people and organizations who helped us publicize this opportunity.
Louise Temte and Sarah Nestingen
Riverland Chapter, American Guild of Organists
