Organists grateful for support
I’d like to thank everyone for their attendance and support of this year’s Lenten Organ Concert series in La Crosse. Our concerts were held March 10, 17 and 24 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, St. John’s United Church of Christ and First Presbyterian Church.
In spite of the weather, we enjoyed good attendance and wonderful donations toward our educational projects. Classic organ music and beautiful hymns were played by four organists, the Great River Ringers handbell choir, a church choir, a pianist, brass soloists and a brass quintet.
We are grateful to the artists and to our three host churches for graciously sharing their instruments and spaces. We thank the La Crosse Tribune and the many people and organizations that helped us publicize our concerts.
This year’s concerts were dedicated to Betty Mittelsteadt, who was a leader in organ music and education in La Crosse for many years.
Louise Temte Riverland Chapter of the American Guild of Organists
