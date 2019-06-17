How do you keep a gypsy moth infestation at bay? You sexually frustrate the males until they die.
That’s the strategy used by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection during phase two of its gypsy moth control program.
The state agriculture department will begin aerial spraying from late June to mid-July at nine western Wisconsin sites, including in parts of La Crosse and Vernon counties that are on the frontlines of the gypsy moth infestation.
Phase two works by taking advantage of the gypsy moths’ short lifespans, said Donna Gilson, a spokesperson with the state agriculture department.
Gypsy moths are ephemeral creatures. They hatch around the second week of May and begin relentlessly feasting their way through trees and shrubs. Around mid-June, they wrap themselves in a chrysalis and emerge as full-fledged adults around early July.
Adult gypsy moths don’t feed. They live their brief adult lives with a singular purpose: mate to produce offspring.
Female gypsy moths, though they have wings, cannot fly so it’s up to the males to find them. The females emit pheromones, a chemical scent, to help the males hone in on their locations.
About a week before the adult moths emerge, the agriculture department sprays a decoy scent that coats the trees. To a male gypsy moth, the spray smells just like an ideal mate. But it’s an empty promise.
“They’re looking for love in all the wrong places,” Gilson said. “They can’t find the females so they die before they mate. By early August, they’re pretty much all done.”
If that sounds painful, consider phase one of the spray program. It uses a soil bacteria called Bacillus thuringiensis, subspecies kurstaki (Btk), that targets very hungry caterpillars. Once ingested, Btk destroys their digestive tracts.
“I’ve heard it described as akin to eating crushed glass,” Gilson said.
Since Btk also affects other caterpillar species, Gilson said, the department doesn’t spray in areas where Karner blue butterflies, a federally endangered species, have been found.
Without these control measures, gypsy moth populations would be more widespread and more damaging.
Gypsy moths can defoliate entire trees and forests. While trees can withstand this kind of stress for one or two years, Gilson said, prolonged assault makes them susceptible to other diseases and threats.
The state hasn’t put a price tag on the economic damages to trees, forests, and properties caused by gypsy moths, Gilson said. However, Iowa’s department of natural resources estimated a $551 million economic impact to the state's wood products industry between 2011 and 2030.
Gypsy moths, originally from Europe and Asia, were introduced to North America in 1869 by a French entomologist trying to breed gypsy moths with silkworms for textiles. As an invasive species, gypsy moths have few natural enemies. Female gypsy moths can lay up to 1,000 eggs that can withstand extremely cold winters. The opposite of picky eaters, gypsy moth caterpillars eat leaves of up to 500 tree and shrub species, though they favor oak.
Today, gypsy moths have a foothold in the United States from Maine to Virginia and northwest through Wisconsin, according to the state agriculture department.
The eastern two-thirds of the state is under quarantine, which means people can't move furniture, firewood and other lumber products between quarantined and non-quarantined areas without inspection, Gilson said.
The spray program is meant to slow the westward expansion of the gypsy moths, Gilson said. “We’re basically trying to protect Minnesota. We’re not just the frontlines for Wisconsin, but for the nation.”
