Low supply leaves La Crosse Schools unable to continue onsite antigen testing

La Crosse public schools will no longer provide onsite antigen testing, putting a cramp in the district's test-and-stay program.

The School District of La Crosse Monday evening informed families it had received notice from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services that, due to the concurrent surge in COVID cases and shortage of testing supplies, the district's vendor would no longer be able to provide the testing service.

The district had been offering antigen testing at the Hogan Administrative building and individual schools as a safety measure, allowing students identified as close contacts to remain in class if they test negative. PCR tests will still be offered at Hogan for those who qualify.

There is currently no information on if, or when, antigen testing at schools will resume. For the time being, the district will not require proof of a negative test for school or community close contacts, with students exposed in the community allowed to return to class six days post exposure if they are asymptomatic. No quarantine period is required for non-symptomatic vaccinated students considered close contacts.

However, unvaccinated students who are household close contacts must show evidence of a negative test taken at least five days from the date of exposure in order to come back to school. Any student who experiences COVID symptoms must also provide negative test results.

Tests must be conducted via a testing facility, not through an at-home kit, in order to qualify. Testing demand is high community wide, but can be scheduled at Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, UW La Crosse, Weber Health Logistics, La Crosse County Health Department events and COVID Clinic.

"We appreciate your patience and flexibility as we navigate through this challenging time," the district said. "We continue to ask all to do whatever they can to limit the spread in our community by wearing a mask when in public, staying home when sick, and getting vaccinated and boosted if eligible."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

