LSO donors help musicians

Musicians in the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra will be getting checks this week thanks to arts supporters and LSO patrons concerned about the impact COVOID-19 has had on live performances.

“Thank you to our donors for supporting our musicians during this difficult time,” Eva Marie Restel, the symphony’s executive director, said. “The arts bring a large economic impact on our area. Supporting the arts and artists through this time will allow us to be strong on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic and we will be in a better place to help rebuild our economy when the world opens up again.”