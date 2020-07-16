LSO donors help musicians

Musicians in the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra will be getting checks this week thanks to arts supporters and LSO patrons concerned about the impact COVOID-19 has had on live performances.
Donors provided more than $5,000 to the symphony’s Musician Impact Fund to support LSO musicians.
“Thank you to our donors for supporting our musicians during this difficult time,” Eva Marie Restel, the symphony’s executive director, said. “The arts bring a large economic impact on our area. Supporting the arts and artists through this time will allow us to be strong on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic and we will be in a better place to help rebuild our economy when the world opens up again.”
