Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes: After court ruling, state could 'lose all the progress'

The state plans on issuing guidance for local and tribal governments on how to proceed in the coming months, according to Barnes, but it was unclear whether an alternative plan to the safer-at-home order was on its way.

“There hasn’t been an initial plan from Republicans aside from going to the Supreme Court to get rid of the order, with nothing in place or no ideas how to keep people safe,” Barnes said.

“And that’s the worst part about it,” he said, about the order being removed. “Without an alternative, it doesn’t make much sense.”

On Thursday, Republican lawmakers and Evers’ Administration planned to meet to pave a path forward.

But Barnes said he believes the small pause that this decision has given the state could be damaging in itself, even if a plan does eventually come down the pipeline.