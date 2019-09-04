The fourth-annual Small Business Academy at the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce will focus on providing local entrepreneurs the tools and resources needed to grow their business.
The half-day program is set for 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, in the Lyle and Norma Anderson Education Center at 601 Seventh St. N.
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will be the keynote speaker, addressing the importance of small businesses to the state’s economy.
The program will include presentations by successful entrepreneurs in the La Crosse area, and two roundtable discussions focusing on starting and growing a business.
Other discussion topics will include financial management, marketing, risk management, doing business with the government and social media.
The program is presented by the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., and the Wisconsin Procurement Institute. It is hosted by the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and funded by U.S. Bank.
People interested in attending must register at no cost by Monday, Sept 16, at https://4th_annual_lacrosse_small_business_academy.eventbrite.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.