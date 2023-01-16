Lt. Gov. Rodriquez to provide UW-La Crosse spring semester welcome

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez will welcome faculty, staff and students returning to UW-La Crosse for the second semester.

Rodriguez will be the featured guest during Chancellor Joe Gow’s All-University spring address at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Hesprich Auditorium in Graff Main Hall. The chancellor traditionally addresses the campus at the beginning of the spring and fall semesters.

Rodriguez was elected lieutenant governor in November and was sworn into office Jan. 3. She previously served as a state representative from Brookfield.

Spring semester classes at UWL begin Monday, Jan. 23. Commencement is set for Sunday, May 14, at the La Crosse Center.