Dahl Automotive will present a donation check to the Family & Children's Center at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
The money was raised Dahl Automotive's "Lube-a-Thon" event. Dahl locations in Onalaska, La Crosse and Winona offered oil-changes and car washes for a minimum of $5 and $10 donations respectively.
You have free articles remaining.
Dahl Automotive has raised more than $100,000 for local nonprofits through the "Lube-a-thon" event during the past decade. This year the funds raised will aid the Family & Children's Center's child-abuse prevention programs Healthy Families, Hope Academy and Stepping Stones in La Crosse and Matty's Place in Winona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.