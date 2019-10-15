{{featured_button_text}}

Dahl Automotive will present a donation check to the Family & Children's Center at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.

The money was raised Dahl Automotive's "Lube-a-Thon" event. Dahl locations in Onalaska, La Crosse and Winona offered oil-changes and car washes for a minimum of $5 and $10 donations respectively.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Dahl Automotive has raised more than $100,000 for local nonprofits through the "Lube-a-thon" event during the past decade. This year the funds raised will aid the Family & Children's Center's child-abuse prevention programs Healthy Families, Hope Academy and Stepping Stones in La Crosse and Matty's Place in Winona.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.