Get the first look at the plans for the International Owl Center’s new 22,000 square foot home at their Lunch for the Owls fundraising event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8 at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston. Mike Laverdure, DSGW principal architect, will present plans for the main facility and Wieser Brothers, who will be constructing the facility, will also be on hand. Registered attendees can also get a tour of the building site prior to the event.

A live auction during the event will feature a mix of items and adventures, including two owl quilts, banding baby Great Horned Owls in Saskatchewan, coffee and whiskey making and tasting, a private guided hike in Houston’s South Park, invasive species removal, a 43 pound carved jade owl, local maple syrup and more. Proxy bidding is available for those who cannot attend in person.

The Forget-Me-Not Garden Club will provide a owl-themed light lunch. Everyone who attends will also be able to take home a special piece of owl art created by children from around the world.

All funds raised will go toward building a new home for the center so that owls can live on site and many more owls can be housed in large display-only aviaries. The new center will have sufficent restrooms and two program rooms it can be open to the public seven days a week and accommodate special group programs. If all goes perfectly the new facility could be open as soon as 2025.

Cost to attend is $75/person. For more information, pictures of all auction items, or to get registered go to www.InternationaOwlCenter.org/lunchfortheowls.