Lunch in La Crosse moves to curbs and takeout boxes

Walking past Jules Coffee on Pearl Street Wednesday morning, the only sign of business was the glowing neon open sign.
Inside, chairs were up on tables discouraging folks from taking a seat, and just one lone employee staffed the counter.
The eerie scene was similar in most storefronts throughout La Crosse’s downtown.
Gov. Tony Evers ordered all bars and restaurants to close sit-down services on Tuesday afternoon, limiting them to take-out or delivery orders.
But the new rules are leaving some business owners worried about staying afloat, and about what is and isn’t allowed.
“I feel like things are changing hourly,” said Amy Schmidt-Schilling, the general manager at Schmidty’s Bar & Grill, “so we’re trying to stay as current as we can.”
Schmidty’s, a supper club on La Crosse’s South Side, had a packed house at 5 p.m. Tuesday, when they had to kick everybody out. It was St. Patrick’s Day, one of its busiest days of the year.
“Yesterday we had loyal customers in here ... we have 30-some seats around the bar that were full,” Schmidt-Schilling said, “and I think that everyone’s very concerned and in shock a little bit about what’s happening.”
She said bartenders made out with good tips during the short holiday celebration, and that carry-out orders were still being filled until about 8 p.m.
“They just wanted to give us their support as long as they could,” she said.
People can still place takeout orders online, over the phone or in person, and can order through delivery. They currently use Eatstreet for delivery purposes, but are looking to train some of its staff in it as well.
“It’s very new, it’s really hard,” Schmidt-Schilling said, “and we’re very concerned for our employees and we’re trying to figure out how we can help them.”
Right now, she has had to cut her staff down nearly 80%, some of them using paid vacation days to stay afloat or filing for unemployment, some with nothing.
“It’s really affected a lot of people on the ground — the people I like to call the worker bees who keep the economy running along,” said Chris Kahlow, the owner of Jules Coffee and the sole employee on Wednesday morning.
The employees at Jules have been cut about 60%, she said, and sales have dropped nearly 75%. Some employees have tried to set up unemployment but had issues with the online form or site crashes.
“My employees have some limited hours now,” Kahlow said, “I’ve offered that I understand if they need to find another job and leave. But I just said I’m going to hang in there as long as I can.”
But for these businesses also comes unchartered territory, leaving them moving forward cautiously.
“Really, all the order I saw just said provide carry-out or deliveries, and that’s all,” Kahlow said. “So there was no other specifications, so my assumption is, if it’s not banned practice then it’s OK to do.”
Kahlow said she never received a formal letter from the state or county about the mandatory shutdown, and only heard it from customers and word-of-mouth. She was unsure Wednesday morning whether she could accept a reusable cup that was brought-in or let her regular customers drag a chair and sit outside on the sidewalk with their coffees.
But businesses are trying to get through the best they can.
At Jules, they’ve cut back on operating hours, now closing at 6 p.m., and have quarts of soup and bags of coffee ready to go upon order.
At Schmidty’s, they’re training some staff in new positions and giving them paid cleaning and odds-and-ends work to do in the meantime.
“We’re trying to be a little more creative,” Kahlow said. “Just to try to keep enough business to pay the rent and pay the light bills.”
Both businesses have been in the community for many years — Jules for 26 and Schmidty’s for 65 — and are now faced with the daunting question: When will this end?
“This is something unprecedented in my 26 years,” Kahlow said. “Nothing’s normal anymore.”
And Schmidt-Schilling, who has taken over the family restaurant from her father, has generations of worries.
“This is crazy,” she said. “My grandmother who started the business is still alive and it’s just very hard for her to understand.”
“My biggest worry is how long this will last,” she said. “I just hope we can ride this storm out as long as possible.”
