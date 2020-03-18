Lunch in La Crosse moves to curbs and takeout boxes

She said bartenders made out with good tips during the short holiday celebration, and that carry-out orders were still being filled until about 8 p.m.

“They just wanted to give us their support as long as they could,” she said.

People can still place takeout orders online, over the phone or in person, and can order through delivery. They currently use Eatstreet for delivery purposes, but are looking to train some of its staff in it as well.

“It’s very new, it’s really hard,” Schmidt-Schilling said, “and we’re very concerned for our employees and we’re trying to figure out how we can help them.”

Right now, she has had to cut her staff down nearly 80%, some of them using paid vacation days to stay afloat or filing for unemployment, some with nothing.

“It’s really affected a lot of people on the ground — the people I like to call the worker bees who keep the economy running along,” said Chris Kahlow, the owner of Jules Coffee and the sole employee on Wednesday morning.

The employees at Jules have been cut about 60%, she said, and sales have dropped nearly 75%. Some employees have tried to set up unemployment but had issues with the online form or site crashes.