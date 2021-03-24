Lung cancer screening guidelines relaxed, increasing number of qualifying adults

"I think there is a degree of nihilism among physicians that is sort of a holdover from many years gone by, but we still see it, which is unfortunate," Oettel says.

Patients who qualify, Oettel says "should definitely advocate for themselves" to get screened. As more people are screened and cancer is detected earlier, treatment effectiveness will increase and those patients can become proponents of the scan.

"We really don't have advocates in the lung cancer world -- we don't have a groundswell of patients saying, 'Get screened, it saved my life,'" like there is with survivors of other cancers like breast and colon, Oettel says.

While the new screening guidelines are not applicable to non-smokers or those who have gone decades without smoking, Oettel says those who have symptoms such as coughing up blood, recurring ammonia or weight loss along with a smoking history should discuss with their doctor whether screening is advised.

Patients shouldn't fear screening, Oettel says, as the process is simple and very quick, using a low-dose CT scan.