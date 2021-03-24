Lung cancer screening guidelines relaxed, increasing number of qualifying adults

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force this month lowered the eligibility age for lung cancer screenings among heavy smokers.
Under the new guidelines, adults 50 over older -- five years younger than the prior allowed age -- with a 20 pack a year smoking history and who currently smoke, or those who have quit within the past 15 years, are eligible.
Previously the smoking criteria was 30 packs a year. Screenings, the Task Force advises, should cease once a person has gone over 15 years without smoking.
The guideline adjustment will over double the number of U.S. residents who qualify for lung cancer screening, going from around 6.4 million to 14.5 million persons.
"The whole idea is we would catch more people," Dr. Kurt Oettel of Gundersen Health System says. "Hopefully this will increase the number of people who actually get screened."
Unfortunately, there are still barriers to receiving the screenings. While they should be covered by insurance, smokers are less likely to have insurance or don't have full coverage under Medicaid. Per a CDC report, American adults who are uninsured or on Medicaid smoke at rates more than double those for adults with private health insurance or Medicare, according to a 2014 National Health Interview Survey.
The survey showed 27.9% of uninsured adults and 29.1% of Medicaid recipients currently smoked versus 12.9% of adults with private insurance and 12.5% of those on Medicare.
Individuals may also not have access to screening, or avoid being screened for fear they may have cancer, Oettel says. In addition, women and African Americans are not as likely to be screened, even though the latter face worse outcomes due to late diagnosis. Per the American Lung Association, Black adults are 16% less likely than white adults to be diagnosed early.
"Some of these studies that have really put screening on the map tend to be done with white males," Oettel says.
Relative to colon cancer and breast cancer screenings, lung cancer screening is promoted and utilized far less, with only around 5% of qualifying patients screened, Oettel says. In contrast, around 60 to 70% of qualifying individuals had breast cancer or colorectal cancer screenings in 2018, according to the National Cancer Institute and CDC.
"This just really lags behind," Oettel says of lung cancer screenings.
The patient population that should have screenings may also have more comorbidities, and as such some of those medical problems preclude getting screened. Also, there may be "apprehension" among physicians who rationalize that patients with lung cancer don't do well and treatment may not be significantly effective, especially for those in late stages. Lung cancer, he says, gets a bad rap that "'Once you get lung cancer, everything is going to go downhill very quickly."
"I think there is a degree of nihilism among physicians that is sort of a holdover from many years gone by, but we still see it, which is unfortunate," Oettel says.
Patients who qualify, Oettel says "should definitely advocate for themselves" to get screened. As more people are screened and cancer is detected earlier, treatment effectiveness will increase and those patients can become proponents of the scan.
"We really don't have advocates in the lung cancer world -- we don't have a groundswell of patients saying, 'Get screened, it saved my life,'" like there is with survivors of other cancers like breast and colon, Oettel says.
While the new screening guidelines are not applicable to non-smokers or those who have gone decades without smoking, Oettel says those who have symptoms such as coughing up blood, recurring ammonia or weight loss along with a smoking history should discuss with their doctor whether screening is advised.
Patients shouldn't fear screening, Oettel says, as the process is simple and very quick, using a low-dose CT scan.
"We hope by reducing the criteria it will increase the population that can get screened," Oettel says. "And we're hoping that more people do get screened, because I think once we see long term survivors people are going to say, 'Aha -- that could be me if I have lung cancer.'"
For more information, visit https://www.gundersenhealth.org/services/cancer/lung-cancer/screening/ or call (608) 775-2385.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.