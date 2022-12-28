Lung conditions and winter weather: take precautions to breathe easier

In bitter cold conditions, catching your breath can be a challenge, and simply taking in air can be uncomfortable.

In the subzero temperatures leading up to Christmas Day, you may have felt a tightening in the chest when breathing outdoors, or even a burning sensation as you inhaled the cold air. This is the result of a bronchospasm, an irritation caused when the airways narrow and constrict.

"Our bodies are very well designed to adapt to cold air coming in -- there are many mechanisms that allow for warming and humidification of the air before it actually hits your lungs where a gas exchange happens," says Dr. Aryan Shiari, pulmonologist with Mayo Clinic Health System. "What happens is that cold air is generally drier, and your body works to humidify this.

While extremely cold air can trigger breathing issues for anyone, individuals with chronic lung diseases are particularly at risk, says Shiari, with the potential for spasms of the bronchial passage

"The cold and dry air can irritate the airways that are already sensitive in these patients and can cause worsening of their respiratory symptoms," says Shiari. "And it'll typically present as cough, wheezing or shortness of breath."

When temperatures inevitably plunge again, Shiari encourages covering the face with a scarf or ski mask when venturing outdoors to help trap heat and moisture. Breathe in through the nose and exhale out the mouth.

"Your nose does a better job at humidifying and warming the air than your mouth," Shiari says.

Shiari cautions against exercising outdoors or over-exerting oneself with shoveling in severe cold, and persons who need apparatus to aid with breathing should make sure they have adequate stock and a power source in case of emergency.

"The best thing that they can do in order to protect themselves is to be prepared, whether that's having an extra supply of their inhaler regimen (or) having an emergency generator for their medical equipment, such as ventilators, CPAP machines or oxygen concentrators," says Shiari. "The last thing you want is to be out there and your oxygen is about to run out and you're not prepared and you can have a significant medical emergency."

In case of power failure, battery operated flashlights or lanterns are a better option for lighting than fume-inducing candles or kerosene lamps. When using alternate heat sources such as a fireplace, make sure they are vented to the outside.

Do not use gas ranges or ovens to attempt to warm the home, and never use grills, camp stoves or gas or diesel powered engines indoors.

"Burning fuel, gas, oil, kerosene, wood -- all of these can cause pollutants and carbon monoxide, which reduces your blood's ability to carry oxygen and in significant doses can cause respiratory arrest and death," Shiari warns.

Persons who rely on a home medical device are encouraged to prepare for potential power emergencies by visiting www.fda.gov/media/80782/download.

