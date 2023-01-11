Luther College Nordic Choir to perform concert at Country Coon Prairie Church

The Luther College Nordic Choir, one of the premier collegiate choral ensembles in the United States, will perform at 7 p.m. on Jan. 21, at Country Coon Prairie Church, S2706 Coon Prairie Road, Westby.

Directed by Andrew Last, Nordic Choir is Luther's principal touring choir in a choral program that comprises three upper-class mixed touring choirs and two first-year choirs. Nordic Choir honors the Lutheran choral tradition while exploring new and innovative choral works that span styles and genres. Performances have been described as "thrilling," "breathtaking" and "rock-solid in intonation and rhythmic clarity."

"This year's tour program is exciting to say the least," said Last. "We celebrate the many ways we express joy, we express emotions that often feel 'other-worldly,' we reconcile how we love through grief, and we bring to life a few of the stories in the Bible. From Heinrich Schütz and Sethus Calvisius to Susan LaBarr, Ken Burton and Eric Whitacre, this will be a feast for all choral music lovers."

Tickets are available through the Westby Coon Prairie Church office (Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.), located at 500 S. Main St., Westby, or online at tickets.luther.edu. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students.

"In 2022, the choir celebrated its 75th anniversary, we now embark on our next 75 years of making music at the highest level. The diversity of people and academic majors bring life and energy to an ensemble that shares a passion for singing," said Last.

The Luther College Nordic Choir was founded by Sigvart Steen and memorably conducted for 57 years by Weston Noble '43. Previous conductors include Craig Arnold and Allen Hightower. Since 2017 the choir has been under the direction of Andrew Last, associate professor of music and director of choral activities. He is a 1997 alumnus of Luther College, earned a master's degree in choral conducting from Northern Arizona University and a doctor of musical arts in choral conducting from the University of Nebraska—Lincoln School of Music.

The choir tours annually, performing in churches of all denominations, schools and concert halls, including Lincoln Center in New York, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. Internationally, the ensemble has toured in Germany, Italy, England, Ireland, Scandinavia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Russia and Eastern Europe.

