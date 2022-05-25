Luther HIgh School Class of 2022

Luther High School will hold graduation ceremonies at 2 p.m. Sunday at Luther High School.
Co-Valedictorian: Elle Bolstad
Co-Valedictorian: Jada Wahl
Co-Salutatorian: Justin Walleck
Co-Salutatorian: Kayleigh Anderson
Class of 2022 graduates are Kayleigh Anderson, Ruby Bain, Adalayna Bakalars, Samuel Baudek, Jenna Bertolotti, Aspen Boldt, Elias Bolstad, Elle Bolstad, Daina Clemmensen, Madelynn Crabtree, Jenna Crick, Rhiannon Dorn, Evan Erdman, Chloe Erdmann, Katrina Erdmann, Ava Fisher, Mckenzie Franks, Jenifer Frick, Jude Gilbertson, Micah Gray, Ayden Hackbarth, Adelayde Hagedorn.
Samuel Hall, William Hoffe, Meghan Johnson, Eriana King, Rachel Koenig, Angela Kohlmeier, Caleb Larson, Josiah Larson, Michael Lazzaretti, Lexie Loging, Alexander Moldenhauer, Alaina Neumeister, Abigail Pavlicek, Haukin Protsman, Gavin Proudfoot, Bethany Radloff, Susan Riedel, Faithe Rupprecht, Halle Schwartz, Timothy Seiler, Alexis Sill, Joshua Stratman, Jada Wahl, Carl Wallace, Justin Walleck, Alexandra Werner, Leah Wintrone, Kyle Wolfe, Dillon Yang, Emily Yehle, Sarah Yonkovich, Brianna Zenke, Audrey Zittel.
In Photos: Onalaska Luther vs. Black River Falls boys basketball
Luther's Isaiah Schwichtenberg
Onalaska Luther junior Isaiah Schwichtenberg drives through the Black River Falls defense during Thursday's 75-56 Coulee Conference victory. Schwichtenberg scored seven points as the Knights won their third straight game.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Luther Black River Falls boys
Junior Kodi Miller brings the ball up the floor for Onalaska Luther.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Luther Black River Falls boys
Onalaska Luther's Gavin Proudfoot, left, goes for a block on a shot put up by Black River Falls' Trey Cowley on Thursday.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Luther Black River Falls boys
Black River Falls sophomore Evan Anderson tries to get open for the ball as Isaiah Schwichtenberg defends during Thursday's 75-56 loss at Onalaska Luther.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Luther Black River Falls boys
The Onalaska Luther boys basketball team gets ready for a Coulee Conference game against Black River Falls on Thursday.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Luther Black River Falls boys
Junior Trey Cowley and coach Dave Cowley talk at halftime of Thursday's Coulee Conference boys basketball game between Black River Falls and Onalaska Luther.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Luther Black River Falls boys
Black River Falls sophomore Evan Anderson gets ready for the second half of Thursday's game against Onalaska Luther. Anderson scored a game-high 22 points, but the Knights beat the Tigers 75-56.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Luther Black River Falls boys
Onalaska Luther boys basketball coach Brad Schaper watches his team play Black River Falls on Thursday. The Knights won 75-56 and have victories in three straight games.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Luther Black River Falls boys
Onalaska Luther's Gavin Proudfoot leaves the game for good after scoring 19 points and grabbing nine rebounds in a 75-56 win over Black River Falls on Thursday.
Todd Sommerfeldt
