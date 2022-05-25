 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Luther HIgh School Class of 2022

Luther High School will hold graduation ceremonies at 2 p.m. Sunday at Luther High School.

Co-Valedictorian: Elle Bolstad

Co-Valedictorian: Jada Wahl

Co-Salutatorian: Justin Walleck

Co-Salutatorian: Kayleigh Anderson

Class of 2022 graduates are Kayleigh Anderson, Ruby Bain, Adalayna Bakalars, Samuel Baudek, Jenna Bertolotti, Aspen Boldt, Elias Bolstad, Elle Bolstad, Daina Clemmensen, Madelynn Crabtree, Jenna Crick, Rhiannon Dorn, Evan Erdman, Chloe Erdmann, Katrina Erdmann, Ava Fisher, Mckenzie Franks, Jenifer Frick, Jude Gilbertson, Micah Gray, Ayden Hackbarth, Adelayde Hagedorn.

Samuel Hall, William Hoffe, Meghan Johnson, Eriana King, Rachel Koenig, Angela Kohlmeier, Caleb Larson, Josiah Larson, Michael Lazzaretti, Lexie Loging, Alexander Moldenhauer, Alaina Neumeister, Abigail Pavlicek, Haukin Protsman, Gavin Proudfoot, Bethany Radloff, Susan Riedel, Faithe Rupprecht, Halle Schwartz, Timothy Seiler, Alexis Sill, Joshua Stratman, Jada Wahl, Carl Wallace, Justin Walleck, Alexandra Werner, Leah Wintrone, Kyle Wolfe, Dillon Yang, Emily Yehle, Sarah Yonkovich, Brianna Zenke, Audrey Zittel.

