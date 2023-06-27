Luther High School celebrated the groundbreaking of a new education center June 22 that will house a brand-new initiative focused on advanced manufacturing learning and STEM education.

Within the private religious school’s soon-to-be-constructed new center, the Ronald & Joyce Wanek Foundation granted over $1.1 million to Luther to acquire state-of-the-art equipment and curriculum. This will provide ample opportunities to connect students with high-demand and high-wage career fields and support student learning that will best prepare them for their future.

The significant financial contribution was provided following a year of collaborative efforts between the Ronald & Joyce Wanek Foundation, Luther, LAB Midwest LLC, Western Technical College, Wieser Brothers General Contractor, Inc., and other industry partners. This united partnership aims to enhance student learning, further network with industry partners throughout the community, and allow transcripted credits and industry recognized certifications such as Smart Automation Certification Alliance to be earned and transfer into advanced manufacturing career pathways at Western Technical College.

“Luther High School is very grateful to the Ronald & Joyce Wanek Foundation, along with our community partners, for their generous gift that will expand our practical arts curriculum,” stated Luther High School Principal Phil Punzel. “We are excited to launch this new initiative and to focus on involving students in Advanced Manufacturing Learning and STEM Education. Luther High School will have the best facility, curriculum, and instruction that focuses on advanced manufacturing learning and STEM in the region.”

Starting this fall, students and staff will be introduced to systems targeted directly at industry 4.0 skills that includes base manufacturing technologies, smart sensors and devices, control systems, connectivity, networking, automation and data analytics. These related competencies are relevant in many industries, including manufacturing, food production, process control, agriculture, health care, distribution and logistics. In addition, Luther will provide education in the areas of additive and subtractive manufacturing, computer-aided design, robotics, alternative energy and a wide range of advanced engineering technology.

“Technology continues to advance each and every single day,” said Ron Wanek, chairman of the foundation. “Through continued collaboration and understanding of the skills needed within the global economy, we believe that this will become a great educational opportunity for students and families to grow within Luther’s community.”

Luther has served students in the Coulee region for 65 years. Luther High School’s core focus is to provide a Christ-centered education that encourages and equips students for life.

Luther High School is expecting an enrollment of 250 students for the 2023-24 school year. To learn more, visit www.lutherhigh.org.