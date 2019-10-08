The Fall Rally of the Lutheran Women's Missionary Society, Scenic Coulee Circuit will meet at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 401 16th Ave. N., Bangor.
The guest speaker will be Pastor Philip Hunter of the Bethel Lutheran Church in Menasha, Wisconsin. Pastor Hunter is part of the "Befriend a Missionary" program shared by the Lutheran Women's Missionary Society and will speak on the topic of bilingual ministry.
The Scenic Coulee Circuit asks those attending to bring extra articles of warm clothing such as hats, mittens, jackets and blankets for children and adults. Pastor Hunter will take them back to his mission church to be given to the Spanish-speaking immigrants in his congregation.
For more information, call Pastor Roy Hefti at 608-486-2754.
