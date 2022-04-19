 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lutheran Women's Missionary Society to hold spring rally

The Lutheran Women's Missionary Society of the Scenic Coulee Circuit will hold it's Spring Rally on Saturday, April 23. Registration for the event is at 12:30 PM, the meeting will begin at 1 PM. The rally is being hosted by Christ Lutheran Church in West Salem.

The guest speaker is Mrs. Beth Scharf from Martin Lutheran College in New Ulm, MN. She is currently the resource development councilor at Martin Luther College.

Scharf will share MLC's vision through the Equipping Christian Witnesses Campaign to grow the student body, assist students with financial benefits, and improve the campus to fit the needs of future generations.

