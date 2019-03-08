If winter is wearing you down — and out — here’s a vernal educational topic that might put spring in your step: Tick season is right around the corner --assuming the snow melts before summer.
Instead of waiting until the ticks are upon us, the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department is co-sponsoring a workshop about Lyme disease from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23 at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center at 1433 Rose St.
Although Lyme disease gets the most attention as the most common tick-borne malady, ticks transmit at least 20 other infections, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Unfortunately, the little critters are more than just an annoyance,” said Greg Gauthier, an infectious disease specialist at University of Wisconsin-Health, who noted that the most common infection transmitter in Wisconsin is the deer tick.
“They’re a potential source of illness,” Gauthier said, and the three main diseases ticks pass on in Wisconsin are Lyme disease, anaplasmosis and babesiosis.
Tick season lasts from spring through fall, with the peak occurring in June, July and August.
The workshop, co-sponsored by the Wisconsin Lyme Network and the Minnesota Lyme Association, will feature experts using evidenced-based information to detail health concerns associated with the disease. Speakers will include:
- Elizabeth Maloney, president of Partnership for Tick-Borne Diseases Education, a nonprofit organization that provides education programming and materials on tick-borne diseases for physicians and other health care professionals.
- Rebecca Keith, a family nurse practitioner who opened a practice in Minong, Wis., in 2010 after successes in treating Lyme and co-infections.
- Erika Schlick, a health coach, cookbook author and blogger. Lyme affected her in 2012, and she was diagnosed in 2014. After three years of treatment, she has been in remission for more than two years and has made it her life mission to help others who contract Lyme.
- Phillip Pratt of Coppe Laboratories, which provides diagnostic and treatment solutions for illnesses resulting from infectious agents.
Cost of the workshop is $10 at registration, including a gluten- and dairy-free lunch. To register, call 608-789-8640 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
