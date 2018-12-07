I recently finished the 12-week LiveStrong program at the Dahl Family YMCA in La Crosse.
The program is for cancer survivors and supporters. It is an amazing program for people who have had cancer and help give them back strength and confidence.
Friendships are made and healing begins. All 16 of us grew stronger and felt accomplished. While some started ahead of others, we all progressed. We met 90 minutes two times a week. It consisted of 30 minutes of cardio, 30 minutes of strength training and 15 minutes of camaraderie.
The director of the program was Mischelle Lee, assisted by Kenzie Annen.
Two students from UW-La Crosse -- Sawyer Ellsworth, and Logan Scoville -- were there at each meeting to assist. We had a physical therapist meet with us once a week. Each of these people were key in helping us reach our goals.
This is an awesome program for people with cancer diagnoses, and I want to thank the YMCA for it. It is a great tool in a person’s recovery.
Lynn Englund, Winona
