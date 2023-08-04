John Lyons had an emotional response when he found out he was named the Volunteer of the Year by the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge Winona office.

“I’m just in love with our river, our bluffs, and everything," he said about his efforts with the refuge. "So I got involved with it and I thought, ‘This is for me.’”

Lyons was born and raised in Winona and calls the hundreds of miles of wildlife refuge his home.

“It gives me personal satisfaction to know that I’m helping to maintain this Winona district,” Lyons said. “I take a lot of pride in the district. This is my district, this is my refuge, it belongs to every one of us and I want to do whatever I can to maintain it and keep it in good condition.”

The Winona district of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge includes over 200,000 acres of riverbanks, woodlands, prairies and marshes.

Winona District Manager Mary Stefanski said awarding Lyons volunteer of the year was an easy decision.

“You can hear his passion,” Stefanski said. “He has a willingness to come out here and bring enthusiasm and leaves feeling good with the work he’s done.”

In the past year, 62 volunteers contributed over 420 hours of service, worth over $13,000 to the refuge.

Volunteers assist with biological surveys, plant trees, assist with fishing events, maintenance and monitoring and controlling invasive species.

Lyons said when looking back at all the past volunteers who have received the award, he is honored to be a part of that group.

“It’s not just me, I’m a representative of all these very wonderful people that currently work with and those that I’ve worked with in the past,” Lyons said.

Lyons said one of his favorite memories in his many years of volunteering is planting trees and taking care of Mosquito Island after a spring flood.

“It was giving an island a new life,” Lyons said. “That was really a great experience for me to really have a hands-on opportunity at developing a section of our refuge.”

Stefanski said Lyons is a great representative of the refuge and the Friends of Refuge Headwaters, a volunteer organization that supports the refuge. Lyons has served in various board member positions on the Headwaters group over the years.

“John’s accomplished so much since he’s been a volunteer here besides being on the board member of our Friends group,” Stefanski said.

Lyons helped install 34 fishing line disposal bins along the river — preventing the discarded fishing line from hurting wildlife — he harvested buckthorn, and filled dumpsters with trash left on Prairie Island, all while creating moments of laughter and friendship amongst his fellow volunteers.

Volunteers range from ages young to old and offer the opportunity to gain wildlife experience, to help wildlife and keep the Winona ecosystem clean. For more information, call 507-454-7351.