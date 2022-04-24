The River Valley Media Group’s “Made in the Coulee Region” special report concludes today with visits to three companies in the region and to the expanded La Crosse Center.

The La Crosse Center fits in our Progress 2022 series as it was made here and is now a strong draw for tourism and downtown.

As today’s report points out, so many events are scheduled and many more are coming, along with increasing conventions held here. Enjoy the center on your next visit.

Made in the Coulee Region continues in our Hometown section today with visits to Westby Cooperative Creamery in Westby, Sno-Pac Foods in Caledonia and LB White Company in Onalaska.

Learn about these companies producing goods here that travel around the region, the state and the country.

We hope you’ve enjoyed Made in the Coulee Region. Use the QR code to read other parts of the series published this month.

