"Madison Street Market:" Neighborhood kids set up stand to support community during tough times

When COVID-19 hit, a group of young friends in the Weigent-Hogan neighborhood in La Crosse were struggling with not being able to see each other and hang out the way they used to, all while watching hard things happen in the world around them.
But an idea of starting their own backyard store to pass the time turned into a way to give back to the community, and it gave the friends a chance to bond once again.
The stand, which looks like a mini stall you'd find at a weekend farmers market, started out small when Alistar Davis, 8, and his sister Henrietta, 6, wanted a space to hand out the hand-painted rocks they'd been creating.
"And then we decided to get bigger," Alistar said.
Alistar and his neighbor and baseball teammate, Ezra Fannin, 8, built two stands out of cardboard and wood — the first lost in a bonfire to make s'mores one summer night — to sell the rocks out front of Alistar's home.
"It just kind of kept changing and transforming, and then it became the stand," said Abby Davis, Alistar and Henrietta's mom.
The "Madison Street Market," they have affectionately named it, is now home to all sorts of goods and handmade, feel-good items for those who walk past the corner of Madison and 19th streets.
The items are all for free, and range from Henrietta's hand-painted rocks and coasters, and her compost-aiding "garden goo," bracelets that neighbor Hank Berendes, 10, and his siblings make, cookies that Ezra helps his mom bake, homemade bug spray crafted by Alden, 7, and Dylan, 9, Belby, vegetables out of gardens, bookmarks, cut bouquets of flowers, notes of encouragement, and handmade cloth face masks that Abby's mom makes.
But the kids have started receiving goodwill monetary donations from those who stop at the stand to "shop," and have been giving the money to local causes.
They've been operating the Madison Street Market for nearly a month, and the kids have collected and donated $778.94 to such as the Coulee Region Humane Society, the WAFER Food Pantry, the La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund, the Freedom Honor Flights and Black Lives Matter — "because they do," one of the kids said.
"It really turned into kind of a neighborhood project, and everyone has really come together and has been contributing and supporting in lots of different ways," Abby said.
The kids said it feels good to help causes in their community, and that meeting the patrons of the Madison Street Market is an added benefit.
"It helps joy, kindness, happiness and peace. It helps that grow, and we like helping others," Alistar said, who enjoys chatting with the neighbors and others who stop by, like a police officer for whom he played his harmonica.
But as much as the Madison Street Market has helped the broader La Crosse community, it's also helped the kids better understand their part in an ongoing global crisis.
"It's been tricky to find a balance of keeping kids engaged with others and safe, and then also making sure they're feeling safe and connected and supported," Abby said.
"Because it's different for them, too, when all of a sudden they're not around their friends and really can't play in the ways they used to be able to," she added.
Like many families, the Davis's life was dramatically altered when COVID-19 hit. Abby is a school teacher and her husband, Nikolas, a track coach at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. But it also gave them a new perspective.
"Seeing what the kids and the neighborhood have done with this little market has been wonderful. It has brought light to a time of uncertainty," she said.
Abby added that it's opened conversations with the kids about the world and a chance for them to learn to share love.
"They are spreading so much goodness, and it is reflected back to them in so many ways. We also know that kindness can soften hearts. This is a lesson we want to share with our kids and share with others," Abby said.
And for the kids, the good deed for their community has also resparked some friendships that were put on pause because of the pandemic.
"For some reason, I actually started playing with these guys more than I did before coronavirus started," Alistar said. "And now we're getting to know each other, and now we're making this stand," and a lemonade and candy stand may be in their future, too.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.