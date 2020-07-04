"Madison Street Market:" Neighborhood kids set up stand to support community during tough times

"Because it's different for them, too, when all of a sudden they're not around their friends and really can't play in the ways they used to be able to," she added.

Like many families, the Davis's life was dramatically altered when COVID-19 hit. Abby is a school teacher and her husband, Nikolas, a track coach at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. But it also gave them a new perspective.

"Seeing what the kids and the neighborhood have done with this little market has been wonderful. It has brought light to a time of uncertainty," she said.

Abby added that it's opened conversations with the kids about the world and a chance for them to learn to share love.

"They are spreading so much goodness, and it is reflected back to them in so many ways. We also know that kindness can soften hearts. This is a lesson we want to share with our kids and share with others," Abby said.

And for the kids, the good deed for their community has also resparked some friendships that were put on pause because of the pandemic.

"For some reason, I actually started playing with these guys more than I did before coronavirus started," Alistar said. "And now we're getting to know each other, and now we're making this stand," and a lemonade and candy stand may be in their future, too.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.