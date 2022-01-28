Mads Tolling & the Mads Men will perform at Viterbo

Mads Tolling & the Mads Men will open the 2022 Presenting Series at Viterbo University with their performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Denmark native Mads Tolling is an internationally renowned violinist, composer, and two-time Grammy Award winner. The leader of Mads Tolling & the Mads Men, Tolling and his band mates celebrate the music of the 1960s with their own distinctive flair featuring re-imagined classic songs from 1960s television, film, and radio, including The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, All Along the Watchtower, Georgia on My Mind, and the theme from Mission Impossible.

Tolling has been featured on NPR’s Morning Edition, and his recordings have received rave reviews in the Washington Post, San Francisco Chronicle, Strings magazine, and DownBeat magazine. He has performed for Danish royalty and has soloed with orchestras around the U.S. and Japan. His latest album,"Playing the ’60s," spent two months on U.S. jazz radio’s top 30.

Mads Tolling & The Mads Men is presented by arrangement with Siegel Artist Management. This performance is sponsored by La Crosse Graphics and in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. Wisconsin Public Radio is the media sponsor.

Tickets are $39 for main floor, $35 for lower balcony and $29 for upper balcony seating, plus taxes and fees. Masks are required to be worn in all indoor public spaces on the Viterbo campus. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

