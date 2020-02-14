You are the owner of this article.
Magic show is Feb. 29 in La Crosse
The Magic of Isaiah will present "Wishes, a magical journey through your wishes, dreams, secrets and nightmares" at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at Court Above Main, 420 Main St. 

The show will feature tricks based on audience members' dreams, wishes, secrets and nightmares. Tickets are $20 and available at www.lacrossemagic.com/wishes.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

