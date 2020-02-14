Magic show is Feb. 29 in La Crosse

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
The Magic of Isaiah will present "Wishes, a magical journey through your wishes, dreams, secrets and nightmares" at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at Court Above Main, 420 Main St.
The show will feature tricks based on audience members' dreams, wishes, secrets and nightmares. Tickets are $20 and available at www.lacrossemagic.com/wishes.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Emily Pyrek
General assignment reporter
Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.