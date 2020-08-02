Magnum acquires three area radio stations

Reid Magnum stated, “Our La Crosse stations expansion is the second of two different clusters that we committed to before the pandemic. My Dad has worked with the very same bank, and same CPA firm, since he and my Mom started from scratch in 1991. Those long-standing loyalties sure came in handy to close on purchases during a pandemic. We got both clusters closed in the nick of time before Wisconsin went into the License Renewal period. If we hadn’t, we would’ve had to wait until November at the earliest."