Magnum acquires three area radio stations

Magnum.Media has completed acquisition of three La Crosse area radio stations and an FM translator.
Magnum announced Sunday it has acquired 106.3 WQCC-FM, 102.7 KQEG-FM and 1490-AM WLFN from Mississippi Valley Broadcasters LLC and FM Translator 97.9 from The Salvation Poem Foundation.
Magnum also owns La Crosse Market Radio stations 96.1 WXYM-FM which is re-broadcasted on FM Translator 107.3, 94.5 WTMB-FM, 1460 WBOG-AM which is re-broadcasted on FM Translator 101.3.
Magnum also operates KQEG-TV in La Crosse which, after the digital re-pack is complete, is slated to be simulcast on Channel 35 Tomah-Sparta and Channel 18 Eau Claire.
Reid Magnum stated, “Our La Crosse stations expansion is the second of two different clusters that we committed to before the pandemic. My Dad has worked with the very same bank, and same CPA firm, since he and my Mom started from scratch in 1991. Those long-standing loyalties sure came in handy to close on purchases during a pandemic. We got both clusters closed in the nick of time before Wisconsin went into the License Renewal period. If we hadn’t, we would’ve had to wait until November at the earliest."
Dave Magnum said Magnum Group Director of Engineering Chris Tarr implemented a number of format changes late Saturday.
