Magnum plans to buy three La Crosse radio stations

Magnum Media is planning to purchase three radio stations from La Crosse Media Group.
The announcement released Wednesday said La Crosse Media Group has filed an application with the FCC to sell WQCC-FM, KQEG-FM, and WLFN-AM to Magnum Media.
Pat Smith, managing member of La Crosse Media Group, began in 1974 as a part-time DJ while earning his mass communications degree at UW-La Crosse. He took on a variety of roles before taking on minority ownership.
“La Crosse has been a great place to raise a family. My wife, Joanie, also works at the stations,” Smith said.
Smith said he will retire after assisting with the transition, focus on his health, and try to keep up with his grandkids.
