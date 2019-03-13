Major runoff, minor flooding expected this week in La Crosse area

The Coulee Region is under a flood watch through Thursday night because of the rain and rapidly melting snow.
Most of the snowpack could be melted by Thursday, which means many smaller area rivers are expected to rise through the weekend.
But if you live along a tributary — especially south of Interstate 90 — be prepared.
In Vernon County, the Kickapoo River continued rising and is expected to be above flood stage in Ontario Thursday morning, then above flood stage by Thursday night in La Farge.
"Some roads may be underwater, especially Highway P near bridge 10," Emergency management said. "Highway 131 between LaFarge and Viola may also be affected."
Minor flooding through the weekend is also expected along the Black, Root and Trempealeau rivers in our region.
From Tribune files: Photos from the Great Flood of 1965
