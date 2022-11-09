Majority of voters in La Crosse County cast ballots for Democrats even with decrease in voter turnout

In statewide races, La Crosse County voters voted overwhelmingly Democratic up and down the ballot.

Even though Sen. Ron Johnson (R) was re-elected by Wisconsinites, 55.6% of voters in the county chose Mandela Barnes (D) over Johnson, who received only 44.2% of votes in La Crosse County.

In the gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. Tony Evers (D) and challenger Tim Michels (R), 58.2% of La Crosse County voters awarded their vote to Evers and only 40.5% to Michels. While Evers won re-election, the margin between the candidates statewide was much slimmer it was in La Crosse County.

Additionally, the county saw a decrease in voter turnout this midterm election cycle compared to the 2018 midterms. Even with more registered voters this year, only 80.6% of registered voters cast a ballot, compared to 85.4% of registered voters who voted in 2018.

The city of La Crosse saw a large amount of same-day voter registration in certain areas. Prior to the election, Ward Districts 9 and 10 had approximately 300 registered voters each. The county’s election results show over 800 ballots cast in each ward.

According to Ginny Dankmeyer, La Crosse County Clerk, this was due to a large number of individuals who registered to vote on election day — over 1,000 voters in wards 9 and 10 which encompass the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

"I'm very happy with with the number of students who came out to vote and just voting numbers in general," said Rep. Jill Billings, who won re-election to the state Assembly. "It always is a good election when a lot of people come out to vote."