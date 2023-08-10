Makayla Steffes, a senior at Winona Senior High School, has been awarded this year's Goodview Community Foundation Scholarship Award.

The program gives a $500 scholarship to a local high school senior with Goodview ties and who plans to further their education locally, according to a press release.

Steffes was born and raised in Goodview, the release said, and she volunteers in first-grade classrooms at Goodview Elementary School. She plans to pursue a degree in elementary education at Saint Mary's and would like to work at Goodview Elementary School after college.

“I am someone who loves being involved and giving back to my community," Steffes said in the release. "… The teachers at Goodview Elementary School have taught me the importance of connecting with students in order to give them the best education possible.”