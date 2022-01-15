Making sense of masks: CDC, Mayo offer recommendations

In recognition of evolving science and the spread of more infectious COVID variants, the CDC has adjusted its masking guidance.

On Friday, the CDC updated its webpage on masking, breaking down the protection levels of various face coverings and promoting some versions over others. While the agency says "any mask is better than no mask," it is emphasizing use of masks that are both safeguarding and comfortable enough that they will be worn consistently.

The newer advisements, the CDC notes, "reflect the science on masking, including what we have learned in the past two years."

Offering the most protection are properly fitted respirators, which are particularly encouraged for those who are in settings where risk of transmission is higher, at heightened susceptibility to severe infection due to health conditions or other factors, or when utilizing public transportation, especially for extended periods. Individuals should find a version that fits securely but is not so uncomfortable they will be inclined to remove it prematurely. Respirators are effective in filtering out particles and contain droplets you breathe, cough or sneeze out so they do not spread to those around you.

"There are some issues with these where there are a lot of products on the market that are sold as KN95s that are not K95s, so I always advise a little bit of caution," says Dr. John O'Horo of Mayo Clinic. "Having said that, these work reasonably well, especially if they are worn properly. In the healthcare setting, we are only using N95s (for certain procedures). Wearing a true respirator requires a tight fit and it is uncomfortable to wear for long periods."

Respirators should meet international standards -- look for KN95 and N95 versions listed at https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/npptl/respmanuf.html.

Less effective but still offering protection are procedural masks and multi-layered cloth masks with a nose wire. Procedural, or surgical masks, should be disposed of when they become wet or after the end of each day. They should have a nose wire and fit securely over the nose and chin. If the mask gapes at the side, layer a cloth version over the top.

"Wearing a mask with a good fit is more important than anything else," says O'Horo. If you feel air coming out the perimeter of the mask when you exhale, it's not tight enough. A twist of the loops around the ear can help improve fit.

Cloth versions should also have a nose wire, fit snugly over all parts of the face, and have thick enough material that light does not show through it. If the mask has a filter between layers, remove it daily. Cloth face coverings should be washed after every use.

Children 2 and older should wear masks which fit well and are comfortable over an extended period. Respirators are not designed or tested for use by youth, and if selected they should adhere to the above. Procedural and cloth masks should follow the same guidelines as those for adults.

For all mask versions, a close fit, without gaping at the sides or over the nose, and nose wire is essential in preventing droplets and particles from entering. Bandanas, gaiters, any mask with a valve, or one layered or thin fabric cloth masks do not offer sufficient protection.

Mayo Clinic Health System allows only surgical and N95/KN95 masks for patients and visitors. Gundersen allows those types, along with multi-layer cloth versions with nose wire, only.

Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/types-of-masks.html for detailed instruction on masks.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

