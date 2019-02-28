In 2012, while riding in a school bus as a 15-year-old student in Pakistan, Malala was shot in the head by a Taliban teenager. The Taliban did not believe in girls getting an education and Malala was targeted and asked for on the bus because she had been a very vocal advocate of education for both boys and girls. In critical condition after the shooting, she survived multiple surgeries but had to leave her beloved homeland. Her father was a teacher and told her she could learn anything she wanted and become whoever she wanted to be. At an early age, she had already learned three languages and she lived to go to school. However, she has used her life since to shine a spotlight on millions of displaced people and she has become a worldwide recognized leader in supporting the education of girls. Malala is the youngest person to ever win the Nobel Peace Prize and her bestselling book was entitled "I Am Malala." Her foundation for education rights for women and girls is The Malala Fund, which is dedicated to ensuring 12 years of free, safe and quality education for every girl. In January 2019, Malala published a book for young readers entitled "We Are Displaced: My Journey and Stories from Refugee Girls Around the World." Malala says more than 68.5 million people around the world are living as refugees or internally displaced people due to conflict, persecution and natural disasters. The majority of these are children and most are girls. Young children she has interviewed in refugee camps tell their stories in this book and the reader sees what is happening behind the statistics and the news stories.
Provided by AAUW La Crosse.
